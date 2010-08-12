Considering using History, the typeface from Typotheque for TEDxBloomington, a conference about the Wisdom of Play. Pretty sure the typeface fits well -- it's very playful, and through different combinations it represents the different approaches to the theme people can have. Also, I think that the juxtaposition to the clean Helvetica style that comes pre-defined by TED works well. Any thoughts?

Don't actually own the typeface yet, but used their online application to mock up this quickly, http://www.typotheque.com/fonts/history_remixer