Olympic-related Logo Concepts

Olympic-related Logo Concepts
Apologies for not being allowed to name the client (haven't got too involved with the logotype in any case), but it's a music-related sponsor of the 2012 Olympics.

Is the podium metaphor too obvious/overused?

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
