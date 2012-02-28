Lisi Schappi

Booti Booti National Park

Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
  • Save
Booti Booti National Park beach nsw australia
Download color palette

My friends and I go here every year over New Years. To get to this particular beach you have to walk through Booti Booti National Park. We love it because we're often the only people on the beach. It might have something to do with the elderly naked men in the far corner...

E506e575e3970ac471443072b825e7b6
Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lisi Schappi

View profile
    • Like