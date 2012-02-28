Jay Hollywood

Presenting SimpleSafe

Jay Hollywood
Jay Hollywood
  • Save
Presenting SimpleSafe simplesafe app password credential html5
Download color palette

Excited to announce SimpleSafe is live. Check it out at http://simplesafe.net

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jay Hollywood
Jay Hollywood
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jay Hollywood

View profile
    • Like