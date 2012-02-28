yusuf ustaglu

Gp Banner

yusuf ustaglu
yusuf ustaglu
  • Save
Gp Banner banner emblem logo ribbon badge
Download color palette

one of the banners for a website. this is used for the news(if there is no visual for it). also i designed the logo (generally i dont like to glow logos :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
yusuf ustaglu
yusuf ustaglu

More by yusuf ustaglu

View profile
    • Like