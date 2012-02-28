Joe Horacek

Mckeesport Auto Body Inc Final

Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek
  • Save
Mckeesport Auto Body Inc Final joe horacek design illustration mckeesport screen print type typography vintage
Download color palette

final artwork printed on black, charcoal & indigo blue

Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek

More by Joe Horacek

View profile
    • Like