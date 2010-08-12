Aaron Bazinet

Book and Button

Aaron Bazinet
Aaron Bazinet
  • Save
Book and Button book button texture linen
Download color palette

Finished up this site, which I just flipped the switch on.

http://kingdompowerglory.org/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Aaron Bazinet
Aaron Bazinet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Aaron Bazinet

View profile
    • Like