Sparrow icon for iPhone

I build it from the ground up. Obviously inspired by the great Mac app icon. It was hard to come up with a good icon. Of course the paper plane should be part of it, but I wanted to have it symmetrical. The hard part of making it symmetrical, is not having too much empty space around it.

In the end I decided to crop the edges and tip off. It’s still clear pretty clear that it’s a paper plane, but the icons remains ‘full’.