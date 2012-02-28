Sparrow icon for iPhone

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I build it from the ground up. Obviously inspired by the great Mac app icon. It was hard to come up with a good icon. Of course the paper plane should be part of it, but I wanted to have it symmetrical. The hard part of making it symmetrical, is not having too much empty space around it.
In the end I decided to crop the edges and tip off. It’s still clear pretty clear that it’s a paper plane, but the icons remains ‘full’.