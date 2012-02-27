Jordan Koschei

Espresso Bar Textures

wood texture glass photograph web
A study of the texture and typography for a website I'm building for a travelling espresso bar in Pittsburgh, PA. This is my first Dribbble shot - much thanks to Sawyer Hollenshead for the draft!

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
