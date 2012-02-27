Movie Poster Concept

We're honored to be working on the poster for Mike Birbiglia's film "Sleepwalk With Me" for SXSW. If you haven't listened to the album or heard him talk about it on NPR you might want to check it out. If you're gonna be at SXSW, find the screening and go check it out. It should be worth noting we're considering glow in the dark in on this bad boy.

-r-