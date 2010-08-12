André Neves

Image Picker V2

Image Picker V2 ui app image picker
List view of the image picker...now with an upload option!
Think I'll use this for "picking" other kind of files too.

See the whole thing here

Rebound of
Image Picker
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
