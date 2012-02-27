Zack Davenport

Southern Whey Chalk Signs

Just finished up this pair of hand lettered chalk signs.

My first attempt at chalk signage! This was a freelance project for a local cheese and meat shop opening on Wednesday. The signs will be framed, hung, and displayed in the front window.

I'll be sure to rebound once they are installed!

