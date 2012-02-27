Jake Gross

Deer2

Deer2 processing experiments deer pixel
What would the deer be without its antlers? Each particle has its own hex node, and traces a pixel to make the trail.

Rebound of
Deer
By Jake Gross
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
