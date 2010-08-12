Alan Horne

Personal Blog Design

Alan Horne
Alan Horne
  • Save
Personal Blog Design design blog logo menu
Download color palette

Working on the design of my personal blog that me and my fiance will use. You can see part of the menu and logo.

You can view the full image here : http://forr.st/~ucl

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Alan Horne
Alan Horne

More by Alan Horne

View profile
    • Like