David Wolske

“Worry Lines” showcard final

David Wolske
David Wolske
  • Save
“Worry Lines” showcard final letterpress typography letterspacing a9 metal type cloister light face franklin gothic
Download color palette

Finished A9 showcards (2-up, before trimming) for artist Mary Toscano’s upcoming exhibit, “Worry Lines.”

Feafe8b5414b550c04b78331cf5f010c
Rebound of
“Worry Lines” showcard first color
By David Wolske
David Wolske
David Wolske

More by David Wolske

View profile
    • Like