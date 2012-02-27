Anthony Cangelosi

The Vibe Logo Treatment

Working on this logo (The Vibe). Make a 3D printed "smartphone" case with any sound on SoundCloud.com. 3D printing via Shapeways.com

Huge thanks to Mike Gowen and Christian Arca for the invite!!!!!!!

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
