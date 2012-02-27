Erik Dahl

MWUX12 Infoviz

MWUX12 Infoviz infoviz dataviz visualization
This is part of a poster I sketched on the final day of submissions for the MidwestUX conference to show the geographic and temporal distribution of submissions along with some other interesting facts about the conference proposals.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
