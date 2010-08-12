Matt Bainton

CoWork V4 - Greenified

CoWork V4 - Greenified cowork recolor just a suggestion didnt hit the paypal link
I brought in some warm green and the line-work from the original CoWork logo to show how it might look without the yellow. The Yellow/Black (esp. w/ the hexagons & angles) reads a little "Construction Industrial" to me.

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
