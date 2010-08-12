Bruno Martins

News

Bruno Martins
Bruno Martins
  • Save
News news green shadow perspective interface
Download color palette

This is an idea for a news display page... The curled effect and a little excerpt of text is seen when you hover any single news.
Work done at Seegno

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Bruno Martins
Bruno Martins

More by Bruno Martins

View profile
    • Like