Industry Insider ✍️

I illustrated a series of banners last year for the Michelin Guide Singapore's Industry Insider column, where movers and shakers of the wine and dine scene pen their innermost thoughts.
This one features Chef Sebastien Lepinoy of Les Amis restaurant.
Check out the attachments to see some of my favourites!