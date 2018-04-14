Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siow Jun

Industry Insider ✍️

Siow Jun
Siow Jun
Hire Me
  • Save
Industry Insider ✍️ cook culinary chef guide michelin sketch watercolour watercolor portrait
Industry Insider ✍️ cook culinary chef guide michelin sketch watercolour watercolor portrait
Industry Insider ✍️ cook culinary chef guide michelin sketch watercolour watercolor portrait
Industry Insider ✍️ cook culinary chef guide michelin sketch watercolour watercolor portrait
Download color palette
  1. sebastienlepinoy.gif
  2. sebastienlepinoy.png
  3. lisaperrottibrown.png
  4. kwongwaikeung.png

I illustrated a series of banners last year for the Michelin Guide Singapore's Industry Insider column, where movers and shakers of the wine and dine scene pen their innermost thoughts.

This one features Chef Sebastien Lepinoy of Les Amis restaurant.

Check out the attachments to see some of my favourites!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2018
Siow Jun
Siow Jun
Designing illustration systems.
Hire Me

More by Siow Jun

View profile
    • Like