Body Language

Signage and posters for a joint exhibition at the New England School of Art and Design at Suffolk University between the Graphic and Interior Design programs.

The focus of the show was a collection of pieces all constructed out of white paper light. Each piece illustrated a turn of phrase linked to different parts of body (Follow your Nose, Beauty is in the Eye of Beholder, Coat of Arms, etc.)

Also made out of white paper and light, the welcoming sign in the exhibition space displays the name of the show casting shadows in the form of human silhouettes. Posters were produced in black and white using images of selected pieces.

