Nick Di Stefano, CSM

Celebrating 20 Years

Nick Di Stefano, CSM
Nick Di Stefano, CSM
  • Save
Celebrating 20 Years paint mural logo shirt anniversary stencil icon wall
Download color palette

T-shirt design for the twentieth year of the Mayor’s Mural, Boston. The shirt will be worn by people working for the Mural Crew in its anniversary year and will be given out at anniversary events during the year.
The shirt design plays off of elements and colors of the Mural Crew’s logo mixed with custom typography.

More here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Nick Di Stefano, CSM
Nick Di Stefano, CSM

More by Nick Di Stefano, CSM

View profile
    • Like