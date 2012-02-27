John Chaka

I've been saying this all day. I swear.

John Chaka
John Chaka
  • Save
I've been saying this all day. I swear. mistake steak white on black helvetica original chaka
Download color palette

In response to the silly claims of the originality of white helvetica on a black background between Mike Monteiro and Fab.com.

http://betashop.com/post/18391351020/make-mistakes-please-youre-designed-to

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
John Chaka
John Chaka

More by John Chaka

View profile
    • Like