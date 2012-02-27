Kelsey Spencer

Why, it's my personal logo of course! I went through a few lamer versions before this (with lightbulbs and eyeballs, gah), but I'm happy with what I ended up with.

This was actually the sketch for this version of it, and I ended up liking it so much that I didn't redraw it at all. (If that makes any sense.)

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
