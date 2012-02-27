Sahil Lavingia

Gumroad - demo

Sahil Lavingia
Sahil Lavingia
  • Save
Gumroad - demo gumroad demo
Download color palette

An interactive walkthrough for the buying experience on Gumroad.

(no images, lots of CSS3 and JS)

Check it out live: http://gumroad.com/demo

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Sahil Lavingia
Sahil Lavingia

More by Sahil Lavingia

View profile
    • Like