So I finally got around to creating a site for myself. It's primary focus is on the blog, which is really the main purpose of the site (for now, at least). I want to start writing more, and get better at it, because I believe it's one of the key facets of a good designer.

It's not much yet, but It's (a-)live at cabgfx.com - your thoughts on the few posts on there would also be greatly appreciated.