Jack Johnson preview

Jack Johnson preview tad carpenter jack johnson illustration color poster design graphic design texture nature fish beach summer tour music flowers hawaii surf
A summer poster for the forever summery Jack Johnson. It is a two color print and the green will be created by color overlaps. Yeeeaaa, Summer!

Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
