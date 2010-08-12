Rob Foster

This is a screenshot from my new iPhone app. It's all about speed. Two taps to add an event, default alarm, snoozable events. Almost all text (Helvetica Neue) with an emphasis on simplicity and (really) getting things done.

It's also my little mini rebellion against all things glossy, textured and multi-shadowed. Just submitted to the App Store for review. www.calvetica.com

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
