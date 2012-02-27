Koy Carraway

Starlite Envelope

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
  • Save
Starlite Envelope lightbulb print typography logo brand identity minimal clean logotype wordmark design envelope
Download color palette

Proposed identity for a energy-efficient lightbulb company designed during my undergraduate days...

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway

More by Koy Carraway

View profile
    • Like