Gaia '10 Wallpaper

Gaia '10 Wallpaper marius bauer gaia project 2010 climate change awareness wallpaper husam elfaki galaxy turbo
Current work-in-progress of a wallpaper I'm creating for the Gaia 2010 project, an effort to raise awareness of climate change around the world. Check out www.gaia10.us for more information!

