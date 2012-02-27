Peter Voth

Jon Thurlow: Strong Love (Cover)

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Jon Thurlow: Strong Love (Cover) album art album cover music editorial design wood photography lost type kevin russ jon thurlow graphic design type art
Download color palette

Another closer shot of the Fan-Art for the great Album "Strong Love" by Jon Thurlow. What do you think about this piece?

Credits:
Type // http://losttype.com
Photo // http://kevinruss.com
iTunes // http://bit.ly/xpf7P6

301675fe37dca1f405058f1d3ca16955
Rebound of
Jon Thurlow: Strong Love
By Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like