David Pohlmeier

David Pohlmeier
David Pohlmeier
Edit Buttons
@jesseorndorff

Instead of having the icons inside of the button, could you place them on the outside? It frees up space and cleans it up some. You could even have some sort of hover effect that highlights them. It was easier to show in a mock-up so I rebounded. The top represents the hover state and the bottom the native state. This sort of keeps your focus on the title and it could be easier to read if there were many post ideas created.

Rebound of
Help! Edit Buttons
By Jesse Orndorff
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
David Pohlmeier
David Pohlmeier

