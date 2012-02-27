Edit Buttons

@jesseorndorff

Instead of having the icons inside of the button, could you place them on the outside? It frees up space and cleans it up some. You could even have some sort of hover effect that highlights them. It was easier to show in a mock-up so I rebounded. The top represents the hover state and the bottom the native state. This sort of keeps your focus on the title and it could be easier to read if there were many post ideas created.