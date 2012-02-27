Roberto Riquelme

palos

Roberto Riquelme
Roberto Riquelme
  • Save
palos wood illustration paint mobile movil
Download color palette

Movil construido con maderas secas recogidas cerca de Villarrica Chile. Las líneas blancas fueron pintadas con pincel y luego dibujadas con plumones.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Roberto Riquelme
Roberto Riquelme

More by Roberto Riquelme

View profile
    • Like