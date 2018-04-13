Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deividas Bielskis

House / heart / logo design

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Hire Me
  • Save
House / heart / logo design building non profit donation real estate interlaced heart bosom dwelling handicrafts warm knitting icon identity branding shadow monoline cosy home love house
Download color palette

In use by The Great Care Company.

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Colors & Shapes
Hire Me

More by Deividas Bielskis

View profile
    • Like