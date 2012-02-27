Peter Voth

Jon Thurlow: Strong Love

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Jon Thurlow: Strong Love fan art editorial design album art packaging cd cover
Download color palette

Just a little piece of Fan-Art. What do you think? You can buy this amazing record here: http://bit.ly/xpf7P6

Credits:
Type // http://losttype.com
Photo // http://kevinruss.com
iTunes // http://bit.ly/xpf7P6

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like