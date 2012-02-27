Jordan Mahaffey

Ranger Presentation

Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey
  • Save
Ranger Presentation ui design the ranger interface
Download color palette

This is a small akward crop of my presentation UI for The Ranger, any feedback is appreciated.

A1cdf88904f9b3fb0d7b1761e8a8f252
Rebound of
The Ranger
By Jordan Mahaffey
View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey

More by Jordan Mahaffey

View profile
    • Like