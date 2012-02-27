Ben Hartley

Hart Branding

An early logo/brand work idea for myself. Playing with shapes and colors to create a stag/hart. Most shapes have been created using circles, knocking them out of each other and overlaying them. Illustrator CS5

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
