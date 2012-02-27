Shannon Hatch

Titus canvas gotham print typography otama
This will be a flat canvas print 600mm x 300mm :: Shot is on angle so you get more detail in type. Wanted to keep this one very simple. Verse numbers seem to float a little. Made the 'i' and the '2' same colour to give the viewer a thought of 'I too' will apply this verse to my life... Will keep you updated on progress.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
