"Responsive Text"

Ian Storm Taylor for Segment
Doing this on a project right now, and I think it's a perfectly fine solution at smaller screen sizes where "Technology" would have wrapped.

Some are up in arms: http://www.smashingmagazine.com/2012/02/27/ever-justification-for-responsive-text/comment-page-1/#comment-690952

What do you guys think?

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
