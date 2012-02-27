Harvey Lanot

Travelblog Mascot Design

Harvey Lanot
Harvey Lanot
  • Save
Travelblog Mascot Design mascot design harvey lanot mascotdesign mascotdesigner designer logo tourist tourism beach travel and tours
Download color palette

Mascot design for a client! Took a while but it was definitely worth it!

Harvey Lanot
Harvey Lanot

More by Harvey Lanot

View profile
    • Like