Happy Friday my Dribbble friends 🍻

Before I can talk about Gravity Framework, let me give you some hints. May I?

Isn’t it a common practice to design a website that should scroll from top to bottom of the page? Yes, it’s true, because this is how users scan through content using the F pattern that’s left to right, and top to bottom especially when the language system is not in Arabic. :)

But what if I say, “every time you open this product website you start from its bottom section as its starting point.” I’m not talking about using anchor links on a webpage, and not even javascript to jump.

What the hell is Gravity Framework?

Gravity Framework is not just a framework like bootstrap, foundation, etc. But, it’s one of the product experience frameworks especially designed that will change the overall experience for people how they navigate, browse, and scan through website content.

Based on the concept of bottom to top, here I’m presenting the concept of Gravity Framework. It’s still under MVP. However, using Gravity Framework, you can change the default position of your page-load of any website you think of. This will change the overall experience how people use websites.

That’s all for now. I’ll upload more shots afterwards.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖