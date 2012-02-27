Mike Puglielli

Project X Colors

Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli
  • Save
Project X Colors color swatch project template
Download color palette

A sample of colors looking to use on my next project. Size dictating prominence (there is a super thin white bar on the bottom).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli

More by Mike Puglielli

View profile
    • Like