767B Race Car Illustration

767B Race Car Illustration
This is an illustration of Mazda's 787B LeMans Prototype car, circa 1990.

This race car was the foundation of Mazda’s 24 Hours of LeMans 1991 win and the origin of the racing legend that captured the imaginations of Mazda enthusiasts.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
