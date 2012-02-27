Andra Popovici

Swinging Ant

Andra Popovici
Andra Popovici
Hire Me
  • Save
Swinging Ant ant illustration insect swing character design
Download color palette

Part of a bigger illustration for an ongoing project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Andra Popovici
Andra Popovici
Professional Illustrator & Designer
Hire Me

More by Andra Popovici

View profile
    • Like