Meg

{Rejected} puzzle gem

Meg
Meg
  • Save
{Rejected} puzzle gem iphone mobile icon game android
Download color palette

icon for an iphone/android puzzle game. The client didn't end up using this one - but the upside is that I get to show it to you!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Meg
Meg

More by Meg

View profile
    • Like