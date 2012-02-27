John Kimball

Handmade Logo

John Kimball
John Kimball
  • Save
Handmade Logo logo design branding
Download color palette

The is part of a logo I created for a fashion designer in Canada.

The logo was made into a stamp, hand pressed, then trimmed into tags for their clothing line.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
John Kimball
John Kimball

More by John Kimball

View profile
    • Like