This is my tribute to a man who changed the world.
I was moved the night Steve Jobs passed away and wanted to create a piece that would strike someone in the same way that he has always struck me: bold, uncompromising, and true his heart. This is my tribute to a true visionary.
RIP Steve Jobs, rest knowing that you changed the world …and that you will be missed.