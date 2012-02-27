John Kimball

Tribute

This is my tribute to a man who changed the world.

I was moved the night Steve Jobs passed away and wanted to create a piece that would strike someone in the same way that he has always struck me: bold, uncompromising, and true his heart. This is my tribute to a true visionary.

RIP Steve Jobs, rest knowing that you changed the world …and that you will be missed.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
