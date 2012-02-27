Chad Mueller

Personal Typography Poster - Dream

Chad Mueller
Chad Mueller
  • Save
Personal Typography Poster - Dream typography poster print type
Download color palette

Just redecorated my home office, and I have 2 new Ikea Ribba frames that will be the main focal point of the office.

So I am working on 2 prints, see other print http://dribbble.com/shots/446792-Personal-Typography-Poste.

They are very much based on the "Crazy Ones" print. I have made this print - would love to know your feedback on this. Colour, better fonts, alignment and etc...

Also how should I print it - screen print, letterpress, digital. It's going to sit in a frame.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Chad Mueller
Chad Mueller

More by Chad Mueller

View profile
    • Like