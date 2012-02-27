Personal Typography Poster

Just redecorated my home office, and I have 2 new Ikea Ribba frames that will be the main focal point of the office.

So I am working on 2 prints, they are very much based on the "Crazy Ones" print. I have made this print - would love to know your feedback on this. Colour, better fonts, alignment and etc...

Also how should I print it - screen print, letterpress, digital. It's going to sit in a frame.