Dribbble Reprint

Dear @dribbble

Ever since i was drafted by the good sir @flarup i wanted to the offline world, that i finally was enrolled in an exclusive club. As a child, i wasn't even invited in the club in my own treehouse.

Nevertheless. In my best stalker-manner, i've been watching the old dribbble store and the new equipment shop for quite some time now, hoping for a restock.

Unfortunately, no such thing has occurred.

But i now ask you humble - Will you @dribbble soon reprint the ever-so-awesome 400x300 tee in medium, so that i show up at my office in a Dribbble uniform and get admired by the rest of my mortal colleagues?

I can only hope that one day, my wish may come true!